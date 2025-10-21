Forbidden Science
Against Obliteration
Building against annihilation
Oct 21
Kevin Bass PhD MS
Podcast Launch: Forbidden Science
A new podcast about truth, power, and the institutions that broke.
Oct 16
Kevin Bass PhD MS
IMPORTANT: Choose Your Own Storyline by selecting the appropriate Section that you would like to receive from Forbidden Science
My work will be divided into four sections; you can choose to receive what notifications you want from each
Oct 11
Kevin Bass PhD MS
The Record and the Wound — Part I: A Hobby Gone Wrong
Evidence suggests Texas Tech edited my med school dismissal hearing record: documents and sworn testimony inside
Oct 10
Kevin Bass PhD MS
The Mask of the Leviathan, Part 2
Why the Bureaucracy Bent the Science of Masking
Oct 6
Kevin Bass PhD MS
September 2025
The Mask of the Leviathan, Part 1
Masks, power, and the dying breaths of left-wing progressivism
Sep 27
Kevin Bass PhD MS
two views of christian forgiveness: traditional vs. modern
why the traditional view is better and why the modern view degrades christian morality: a hard line in the sand
Sep 25
Kevin Bass PhD MS
August 2025
Replimune, FDA, and a skewering of the Wall Street Journal, by yours truly
If you’ve been following the drama, reported here on this Substack and on X, Wall Street Journal seems to have a real problem with FDA, having recently…
Aug 29
Kevin Bass PhD MS
The Sarepta Scandal: Laura Loomer, Vinay Prasad, and the history of pharma's latest attempt to reassert control at Trump's FDA
On the pharma swamp's latest attempt to re-capture the FDA by dislodging one of its most decorated and critical officials
Aug 7
Kevin Bass PhD MS
July 2025
Trump's FDA picks now under coordinated media assault by pharma-funded stooges
They are working to undermine scientific independence at the FDA and return to business as usual
Jul 28
Kevin Bass PhD MS
The universities have become stupid, literally
Mass college attendance has destroyed our universities' culture of excellence
Jul 27
Kevin Bass PhD MS
Tallow or Oil? Addressing Seed Oil Myths
And an update
Jul 24
Kevin Bass PhD MS
