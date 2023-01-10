Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Home
Notes
Health and Nutrition Breakdow…
Medicine, Science, Technology…
Texas Tech Med School Dismiss…
Other Explorations
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Forbidden Science

Science on the edge of politics and human knowledge.

People

Kevin Bass PhD MS

@kevinbass
Kevin Bass PhD MS's avatar
I write about science, nutrition, history, and politics. I have written for @Newsweek and @NYPost.
© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture