Historically, the United States has renewed its institutions only in moments of deep crisis. The standard cases—Washington, Lincoln, FDR—follow the same pattern: a strong executive core, and a temporarily aligned elite coordinated around the leader’s national mission.

After FDR, this model became unintelligible and taboo. American discourse began treating charismatic leadership as suspect, invoking the specter of totalitarianism. Even FDR was retroactively reframed as a risk.

You can see this shift if you compare how people talk about FDR’s “bold experiments” to how we now talk about “norms and institutions.”

But that’s the textbook version of what happened. It is also probably wrong.

Post-New Deal governance produced a powerful administrative state that became the de facto political regime in America—what people now refer to when they say “deep state.” It also generated a professional-managerial ideology that soon set the terms of Western political culture. In practice, it:

elevated bureaucratic autonomy over political leadership

treated visible elite cohesion as inherently dangerous

in political science, quietly sidelined classical elite theory—the one framework that could have explained both the old pattern and what replaced it

trained media to treat “neutral experts” and their agencies as the “legitimate” voices, even though that neutrality rarely existed in practice

The result is a decaying administrative state paired with a political culture that lacks the language required for legitimate renewal—and a culture that, over time, has become suspicious of the one mechanism that historically achieved it: strong leadership.

This arrangement has suited the administrative states that shaped contemporary Western political discourse: it has consistently reinforced their claim to political legitimacy. It has been far less kind to the countries they preside over.

Our political vocabulary no longer contains the concepts needed to describe what Washington, Lincoln, FDR—or many non-American leaders—actually did, or how democratic leadership is supposed to respond to crisis, present or future.

Any serious talk of coordinated leadership, even in democratic terms, is now reflexively labeled “fascism.” Every strong leader is treated as “potentially another fascist.” In most cases, such leaders bear no resemblance to fascists—or to the political cultures that produced fascism. Post-WW2 political culture has, in effect, lost the ability to distinguish between authoritarianism and strong democratic leadership.

If administrative-state ideology led us here, the irony is piercing: the system protecting itself is the system destabilizing itself.