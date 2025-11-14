Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan's avatar
Alan
4d

Insightful to me. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
5d

It makes no historical difference after the 1927 McFadden Act was codified. The Act made permanent the Federal Reserve Banking System (private corporation) and ended USA sovereignity forever, up to and including today. The FRBS owns the United States. Until the FRBS is resolved, we are only a Constitutional Republic by name not function.

Here is his speech on the House floor in 1934. He could have said exactly the same speech today Nov 13, 2025.

"Mr. Chairman, we have in this country one of the most corrupt institutions the world has ever known. I refer to the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal reserve banks. The Federal Reserve Board, a Government board, has cheated the Government of the United States out of enough money to pay the national debt. The depredations and the iniquities of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal reserve banks acting together have cost this country enough money to pay the national debt several times over. This evil institution has impoverished and ruined the people of the United States; has bankrupted itself, and has practically bankrupted our Government. It has done this through defects of the law under which it operates, through the maladministration of that law by the Federal Reserve Board and through the corrupt practices of the moneyed vultures who control it.

From the Atlantic to the Pacific our country has been ravaged and laid waste by the evil practices of the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks and the interests which control them … This is an era of economic misery, and for the conditions that caused that misery, the Federal Reserve Board and the Federal Reserve banks are fully liable.

The imperial power of elasticity of the public currency is wielded exclusively by the central corporations owned by the banks. This is a life and death power over all local banks and all business. It can be used to create or destroy prosperity, to ward off or cause stringencies and panics. By making money artificially scarce, interest rates throughout the Country can be arbitrarily raised and the bank tax on all business and cost of living increased for the profit of the banks owning these regional central banks, and without the slightest benefit to the people. The 12 Corporations together cover and monopolize and use for private gain every dollar of the public currency and all public revenue of the United States. Not a dollar can be put into circulation among the people by their Government, without the consent of and on terms fixed by these 12 private money trusts.'”

Louis McFadden (1934) [8]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture