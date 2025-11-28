Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.'s avatar
Notes from the Under Dog L.
14h

This resonates with me.

In a faculty meeting, I was RIDICULED for teaching students to paraphrase according to objective standards -- to properly rewrite the text as opposed to copying and pasting without quotation marks or plugging synonyms into the same structure. This Chuckle Head said of my teaching this: "Not even native speakers do that." In other words, just carry on with the Chinese Nationals plagiarizing everything (and not learning how to analyze a text either.) Note that HE is still teaching there; I was quietly erased in a restructuring.

At this same school, in a review meeting with the director, I expressed concern for meeting the standards on the rubric, because the students' portfolios showed only minor grammatical comments from instructors on drafts of their papers; in other words, the content never budged. This indicates that the papers were plagiarized, which I happened to know because I had designed a process that made it nearly impossible for students to plagiarize, and which revealed not just how their usage and technical writing skills were lacking, but their analytical and reading comprehension skills. On my students' portfolios, there was a clear improvement from one draft to the next; the outside source content was made transparent, as well as the students' ability to distinguish between outside and inside sources (I had them color code it). The director said, "What do you want? Parity?" I said, I want to know what the expectations are, because my portfolios are not considered exempt, while these other ones with no evidence of proper outside source usage are leveled exempt. How is it possible that these students write a first draft that requires minimal feedback from the instructor?

At another school, when teaching grammar, i designed portfolios that mix various grammatical forms to emulate real world writing requirements at a school of design. It took hours of my personal time to craft these. I admit they were tedious to complete, and they were tedious to grade. Students complained because across the hall, in the other section, they were playing games -- the grammar was articles for about two weeks, perhaps the least useful grammar on which to invest time at that level. I was removed from the grammar course for not playing games, and my design-oriented content was replaced with STUDYING GRAMMAR THROUGH A SOCIAL JUSTICE LENS.

I could go on and on about this....recently there was a complaint that students felt "anxious and uncomfortable" in my class because I was a guest on a podcast discussing my regrets over ending up childless due to feminist "choices." The director told me NOT TO LET STUDENTS KNOW WHAT I WRITE ABOUT....(even though it's just a click away...)

And that's not even the half of it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ellen Batchelor's avatar
Ellen Batchelor
17h

It's just like being back in high school. Students do this all the time. It's like those in career academia never leave the mindset. It's one reason I've always hated school.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture