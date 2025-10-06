Forbidden Science

Charles Mccarville
Oct 6

There are three factors that make this a great article: Kevin’s intelligence, honesty and initial perspective of hating those who didn’t wear masks.

As an original anti-masker, I would get a little too much credit from his ‘Rubicon’ hypothesis. My objection was simply that this was something I had never done before in my life, and so out of small ‘c’ conservatism did not see why I should start unless there was a reason. I also had a sense that by doing so I was being dehumanized.

It only took a small amount of research to realize that there in fact was no reason to wear a mask and so those demanding I do had some other reason than health. This is the best explanation of that reason that I’ve seen.

Dawn B
Oct 6

Excellent article. I live in Fort Lauderdale and the schools still masked even after they were told to stop enforcing it by Desantis. Even my daughter's private school masked but not after Desantis though. I told her she didn't have to go but she needed friends so she went and wore one. I spoke out about them to the christian school but they followed the unscientific CDC. I emailed too about the nonefficacy papers and about the vax ingredients like aborted baby DNA but they wouldn't even consider them. I was well respected but then was viewed as a pariah. That was my church too and I stopped going sadly.

I guess it was too hard to believe that our gov would blatantly lie about it all plus the pressure and fear was overwhelming.

Other than that, we didn't wear them where we went but we did put them on our necks in case we met a mask nazi and nobody said squat to us. I would speak out about them to strangers and embarrass her. She just wanted to do the right thing. She is 21 now and found her voice. I bet if it happened again she would go psycho on anyone trying to tell her to do something she knew in her gut was wrong after what she went through. Hard lesson I hope we all learned.

26 more comments...

