Forbidden Science

inge jarl clausen
America’s academia - universities are finished, and are spreading a self-destructive, dualistic, mechanistic poison. A classical pyramid scam - the new RICO case..

“Recognition refusal” has become not just a psychological defense but an epistemic one. It protects the fragile coherence of the self—whether personal or institutional—from collapse. In this light, the refusal to see or integrate new realities, whether emotional or scientific, is not merely stubbornness. It is the persistence of shame as an organizing principle.

Shame as an Institutional Reflex

This same reflex animates much of modern life science. The academic establishment—still bound to its dualistic and mechanistic metaphors—enacts a similar defense against change. The living world is treated as a machine; mind and matter, subject and object, are kept in sterile separation. Reductionism becomes not a method but a fortress, to be mercilessly defended by state power-judiciary.

What we call “scientific conservatism” may be, at a deeper level, the shame of an epistemic body that cannot bear to feel. Academia’s rejection of complexity, emergence, and embodied intelligence mirrors the organism’s rejection of its own vulnerability. To admit the irreducible, relational, and affective dimensions of life would mean confronting its own disembodied foundations—the shame of having amputated feeling from knowledge.

Lynn Edwards
I think UATX in Austin is a new private university with the power to reshape what excellence is.

