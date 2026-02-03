Forbidden Science

Linda Campbell
Feb 3

I am so sorry this is happening to you. You are in my prayers. I will pray that you get justice and find some peace in this world while awaiting the next.🙌🙏God bless you, your family and your endeavors now and in the future.

DeborahLynnPalmer
Feb 3

I am sorry for our societal norms of this moment in time. So many people were like the proverbial sheep, following the leader, but the leader was directing over the cliff. The SV40 inclusion to many vaccines has had devastating consequences to peoples health. It’s a sad day, even now that the voice of reason is easily squelched. It is ok for truth not to have a voice. I too left the healthcare profession due to immoral and systemic ambivalence to right versus wrong. True peace prevails when one can step away. The warnings of danger to these ambivalent actions are ignored by those who choose not to seek divine guidance.

I too am not perfect. I have made intolerant statements on this platform and have been placed in time out. And possibly rejected to continue posting. Actually, I am surprised my thoughts have been accepted to be posted in your comments. Actually I have so much more to say. Later. Maybe. Best wishes for you, a person who knows of unjust persecution. Do you remember the physician, who noticed that women delivering babies by people who didn’t wash their hands and they were contaminating the women until infection set in . The women were dying. He instructed the physicians to wash hands. He was thrown into jail. Often the truth is annoying and someone takes the brunt of the truth and the poor societal norms of the moment.

