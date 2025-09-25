Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roy's avatar
Roy
Sep 25

"self-focused rather than god-focused,"

Exactly. Christ said "Father forgive them", not "I forgive them".

Does that imply only God can truly forgive, not even Christ can do that?

I don't know, but I think it's worth a thought or two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Kevin Bass PhD MS and others
James Logan's avatar
James Logan
Sep 25

Agreed! To forgive is to open a path to reconciliation by the offender, should they choose to walk it; but walk it they must, in a manner becoming the nature of the transgression they committed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture