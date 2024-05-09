Forbidden Science

Forbidden Science

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Mccarville's avatar
Charles Mccarville
May 9, 2024

None of the people you quoted addressed a very simple question:

if the vaccines were so effective, then why would anyone care about someone else’s status?

One plausible answer might have been to achieve herd immunity for the sake of those who for some reason could not be vaccinated. But that was never mentioned, and wouldn’t have made sense if it did, because the vaccines never prevented transmission.

So the only reason they were demanding everyone get vaccinated was the thrill they got from controlling others, and in the most personal way, by an invasive, potentially dangerous medical procedure that offered no benefit to the recipient.

The demand that we all drive electric cars, not use oil, not eat meat, etc, all comes from the same place: totalitarianism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
H8SBAD's avatar
H8SBAD
May 9, 2024

Reading all these comments (again) just spiked my BP (again). After 20 years of fruitless war in the middle east and mandating experimental MRNA injections, shouldn’t our default assumption be that our government “experts” are idiots until proven otherwise?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kevin Bass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture